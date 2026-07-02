The idea that a state has the "right to exist” has been around for centuries. Political philosopher and writer Thomas Paine wrote about this “right” in the 18th century. French philosopher and historian Ernest Renan also argued for the right of a nation to exist in an 1882 lecture titled “What is a nation?”

Following the creation of Israel, the phrase took on an entirely new political significance rather than a philosophical one. In the decades that followed, "Israel's right to exist" became one of the defining questions in debates over Zionism and the Arab-Israeli conflict. Today, it is often used less as an honest question than as a political litmus test, with the answer frequently taken as evidence of where someone stands politically.

But what does it actually mean? There is no provision in the United Nations Charter or any recognized principle of international law stating that a country has a "right to exist." Yet in the age of outrage media and oversimplified narratives, the question itself can become a trap. A "yes" may be interpreted as support for every policy of the Israeli government, while a "no" risks accusations of antisemitism—or, for Jewish critics, of being a "self-hating Jew." It is a classic strategy for avoiding discussion of the issues by attacking the person instead.

It is a curious question on other levels as well. Does Belgium have a right to exist? What about Liechtenstein? France? Japan? It also raises another question: If Israel possesses such a right, why does the mainstream narrative rarely include Palestine’s right to exist? It’s either that no country has the explicit right to exist or all do—and considering there is no international law behind a right to exist, it’s the former.

We almost never ask whether other countries have a "right to exist." So why has this particular phrase become so central to discussions about Israel? In the United States, where political support for Israel has long been unwavering, the phrase has been repeated for decades by politicians, television commentators, journalists, and government officials. Over time, it has become part of a broader pattern that narrows the range of acceptable debate, reinforcing a public narrative while discouraging dissenting views.

At its core, the “right to exist” question boils down to whether you support Israel or not. It’s similar to the slogan that became popular when the Gaza war began: “I stand with Israel.” There is no gray area or room for nuance. Any deviation from the orthodoxy is quickly mocked, disparaged, or dismissed.

The way our society has been trained to think about political events makes such phrases particularly powerful. Complex issues are reduced to two opposing categories, circumventing any real discussion. Corporate media and government officials often speak in black-and-white phrases to bully people into two categories: being pro-Israel or being an antisemite. With those as the two choices, most would opt for the pro-Israel option. The language numbs and quietly leads people to an acceptable conclusion. The lesson here is that censorship can be weaponized against the public without force or violence.

Some have argued that Israel's "right to exist" is based on the belief that Israel is surrounded by enemies who seek to destroy the state, making the phrase less a legal principle than a statement about survival. Yet this leaves the impression that Israel has acted only in self-defense. It ignores the fact that Israel has also pursued expansionist goals associated with the Greater Israel project, which envisions Israel’s borders expanding from the Nile to the Euphrates. With the current genocide in Gaza and its slaughter of children, Israel has damaged its reputation in the global community, making it harder to argue that their actions are a defense of “existential threats.”

The reality is that many positions are possible. One might believe that Israel has a right to exist as a sovereign state while strongly opposing its settlement policy or military actions in Gaza. Another might reject the phrase "right to exist" as a legal concept while fully supporting Israel's continued existence in practice. Others may be opposed to the creation of the State of Israel because of the consequences to the Palestinians living there. All of these are valid opinions and should be part of debate in a free society. But the phrase can also serve to wrongfully conflate criticism of the State of Israel with antisemitism.

The way this complicated issue is debated—as a slogan dressed up as a question—turns it into a discussion with almost no substance. Unfortunately, many major news stories are now presented this way, and none of this is a sign of societal health.

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