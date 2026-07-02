Daily Duopoly

Daily Duopoly

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1d

Hi Michael,

I don't remember where I saw this discussion -- a UN forum or something? But they talked about a country's right to exist being linked to their responsible behaviour as a global citizen.

Israel obviously doesn't pass that test, committing genocide and invading neighbouring countries.

By that standard, most western countries wouldn't have a right to exist with their support of Israel, and their coups, assassinations, meddling in the affairs of other countries, sanctions, etc.

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Political Junkie's avatar
Political Junkie
1d

I frame the question as does a genocidal, theocracy, apartheid-ethno sate have the right to exist - didn’t we settle that question- apparently not. And why the separation why can’t they have chosen a melting pot-and who chose the separation, the stealing of land and homes and building walls. I say those people don’t have a right to exist there like that.

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