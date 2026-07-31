Daily Duopoly

Daily Duopoly

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5d

No wonder the Green Party got so few votes. Well, the hyperpartisanship, the AIPAC lobby and all that money.

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2 replies by Michael Feldman and others
Jay's avatar
Jay
3d

This reads like it was written by a kid in 8th grade. Plus it’s all left-brain thinking

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