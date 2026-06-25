Note to readers: I apologize for disappearing for more than a year. The absence was for a good cause. I recently completed my draft and first major edit of my first book, a work about twenty-first-century propaganda and censorship. With that behind me, I plan to be writing here more often.

As commentators debate Keir Starmer's responsibility for Britain's economic woes, a more troubling legacy risks being overlooked. During his tenure, Britain witnessed an extraordinary expansion of restrictions on speech and protest that would have been nearly unimaginable only a generation ago.

Much of this was a crackdown against citizens—even journalists—for criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza. This was made possible by the enforcement of Section 12 of the British Terrorism Act of 2000. This Act gains its power through its vagueness.

The Act criminalizes offenses such as “inviting support for a proscribed organization.” Even more severely, it also applies when a person “expresses an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization” and is “deemed reckless as to whether others might be encouraged to support that organization.” This type of language makes anyone on the wrong side of establishment positions vulnerable to criminal prosecution.

The arrest of journalist Richard Medhurst shows how these laws can be abused. A vocal critic of Israel’s policies, Medhurst was arrested under the Terrorism Act. By using a self-serving twist of logic, criticism of Israeli policies was interpreted as support for Hamas. By this reasoning, authorities could claim he was pro-Hamas, and according to the Terrorism Act, he could be charged as a terrorist. Medhurst describes the event in a Substack post, knowing he would not be able to post again until the case was resolved:

“My name is Richard Thomas Medhurst. I am an internationally accredited journalist from the United Kingdom. On Thursday, as I landed at London Heathrow airport, I was immediately escorted off the plane by six police officers… They arrested me under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act of 2000 and accused me of allegedly ‘expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization,’ but wouldn’t explain what this meant.”

Soon afterward, his home in Austria was raided, with a prosecutor alleging that he was a member of Hamas. He denied the allegation, noting that he is a Christian and could not possibly be a member of Hamas. In a 2025 interview, he argued that he was doing honest reporting on the Gaza war, and he criticized the Terrorism Act, saying, “if they really want to, they can charge you for just saying a simple fact just because the fact is uncomfortable to the government, or perhaps they can twist it into saying you’re glorifying a group, but it’s not true.”

According to Medhurst, the UK eventually dropped the charges against him, while his case in Austria remains open at the time of this writing.

It didn’t end there. Sarah Wilkinson, another outspoken critic of Israel, was arrested in August 2024, also for allegations of supporting a proscribed organization. She described how her home was raided by counter-terrorism police, who informed her that she was “arrested, charged, and accused of being a terrorist.” She did consistently voice her support for Palestine, but the idea that free speech is so limited in a Western country that champions democracy is chilling.

Others were charged under Section 12 for acts that can hardly be considered a crime, let alone terrorism. For example, seven people were arrested in London and charged under the Terrorism Act for displaying a PKK (Kurdistan Workers Party) flag. Because the PKK is a banned group, they too were charged with supporting a proscribed group. A British Police officer was arrested for sharing an image in support of Hamas on WhatsApp, and he too was charged under the Terrorism Act.

The UK has also been extraordinarily aggressive in arresting people over social media posts. An article in the London Times reports that England and Wales have arrested 30 people a day, over 12,000 a year, for social media posts that are found to be “grossly offensive” or “indecent, obscene or menacing.”

The UN Rights Report in July 2025 described the UK as having a “disturbing surge in the detention of independent journalists at airports in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with new cases emerging almost monthly.” They described the Medhurst arrest as “widely condemned as politically motivated retaliation.” The report notes that it “appears to be particularly targeting individuals aligned with efforts to halt the genocide in Palestine.”

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Kier Starmer’s authoritarian administration has taken a hardline approach to protests, which often ended in mass arrests. A major protest occurred in April 2026, when more than 500 activists were arrested in London in connection with Palestine Action, an organization designated under terrorism law. Some were detained not for acts of violence, but for demonstrations and expressions of support that authorities interpreted as backing a proscribed group. In some cases, individuals were holding signs that read, “I oppose genocide — I support Palestine Action.”

Others have been arrested simply for planning demonstrations, including participation in Zoom meetings. As one report noted, “The UK government has taken little action to address the escalating attacks on peaceful protesters… Instead, it is going to court to defend repressive laws.”

The crackdown has gone beyond protests against Israel’s actions. Another report reveals some sobering statistics: Since 2019, over 7,000 climate protesters have been arrested in the UK. Nine hundred have been arrested for “slow walking”—a form of non-violent protest in which individuals walk at a deliberately slow pace through streets to disrupt traffic.

Just Stop Oil is a non-violent environmental activist group that protests the world’s dependency on fossil fuels. One of their protests ended with five people arrested, convicted, and sentenced to jail for a non-violent, several-day highway blockade. One received a five-year sentence, while the others were each given four years. These were possibly the longest sentences ever imposed for peaceful protest in the UK; however, on appeal, they were slightly reduced.

It’s quite difficult to reverse these types of policies once put in place. The true measure of Starmer's legacy may not be found in his economic policies but in the laws, prosecutions, and arrests that expanded the state’s power over political expression. Long after the arguments over inflation, growth, and taxation have faded, there remains a high risk that these censorship precedents will persist.