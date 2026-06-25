Daily Duopoly

Daily Duopoly

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Jlmh's avatar
Jlmh
5d

Well, Starmer is a human rights lawyer and a socialist. So his behaviour just confirms what has been proven over and over again: words in socialistese mean the exact opposite of what they mean according to a dictionary

Just to use a very old example, anyone remember the DDR, Deutshe Democratische republik, which was of course a totalitarian hellhole with nothing democratic about it whatsoever.

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Steven Ramsey's avatar
Steven Ramsey
3d

Good article. I have no interest whatsoever in visiting that tyrannical country. The UK is collapsing politically, socially and economically, so their corrupt elite is ramping up the police state to try to stay in power. I think they are a few decades ahead of the US, but we seem to be following the same path. I'll save my tourist dollars for countries like Spain or Ireland, if the dollar is still worth anything when I retire.

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