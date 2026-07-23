Since the Iran war began, there has been much discussion arguing that it resulted simply from Benjamin Netanyahu manipulating Donald Trump into launching military action. While Netanyahu's influence was undoubtedly significant—and it wouldn't be the first time he successfully pushed an American president into war in the Middle East—this is not the complete picture. This war has been brewing for decades. Its roots run much deeper than Trump's relationship with Netanyahu. To better understand, we have to look at documents that shaped American foreign policy for the last few decades.

The collapse of the Soviet Union left the United States as the world's only superpower. For many influential foreign policy thinkers, it was an opportunity to cement American primacy for generations—one they believed couldn’t be wasted. Few documents expressed that ambition more clearly than those produced by the Project for the New American Century (PNAC).

The PNAC was a think tank formed in 1997. The list of those involved reads like a who’s who of hardcore Neocon policy: William Kristol, Robert Kagan, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz, Donald Kagan, John Bolton, Gary Schmitt, Thomas Donnelly and others. In 2000, PNAC published its key document, Rebuilding America’s Defenses.

The document was described by the authors as a “blueprint for maintaining U.S. preeminence, precluding the rise of a great power rival, and shaping the international security order in line with American principles and interests.” It then left little doubt about the objective: “At present the United States faces no global rival. America’s grand strategy should aim to preserve and extend this advantageous position as far into the future as possible.”

While PNAC's vision was for global dominance, the Middle East occupied a central place in its thinking. The region contained a large share of the world's energy resources and controlled vital shipping routes. If the United States intended to keep its post-Cold War primacy, the authors argued, the U.S. would need to have military dominance in the region.

Many of PNAC's leading figures assumed powerful positions in the George W. Bush administration following his inauguration in January 2001. 10 of the 25 original signatories to PNAC's 1997 Statement of Principles went on to serve in the administration. Following the attacks of September 11, many of the ideas they had championed—including preemptive war, regime change, and maintaining overwhelming American military superiority—became central elements of what came to be known as the Bush Doctrine.

How far this thinking went only became clearer years later. In 2007, retired General Wesley Clark described a post-9/11 memo he had been shown. According to Clark, it outlined a Pentagon plan to “take out” seven Middle Eastern countries in five years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran. Clark did not call it a hit list, but that is precisely what it was. With Americans still fearful and angry after the attacks of September 11, arguments for military action found a far more receptive audience than they likely would have before.

Iraq, one of the countries mentioned most in the PNAC documents, was the first to fall. In the years that followed, every other nation on Clark's list would, in one form or another, become the target of American military action, proxy warfare, or regime-change efforts. The wars were a bipartisan effort spanning multiple presidencies. Only Iran remained.

Unlike Iraq or Libya, Iran was a much larger, more heavily armed nation whose geography, military capabilities, and regional influence made military action against it more difficult. That did not mean the idea was forgotten. For the next two decades, fierce debates played out inside Washington over whether Iran should be confronted militarily. Following the invasion of Iraq, some of the administration's most hawkish voices openly argued that Tehran should be next. A popular saying in Washington at the time captured the mood: "Everyone wants to go to Baghdad. Real men want to go to Tehran."

One of the strongest advocates of military action against Iran was the predictably hawkish John Bolton. Long before serving as Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, Bolton had spent years arguing that diplomacy would never prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. He repeatedly called for military strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, using newspaper opinion essays and public appearances to make his case. In one of his best-known opinion essays, titled “To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran,” he argued that the only way to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was through military force. Others pushed for war as well. Lindsey Graham, for example, had long been a leading voice for attacking Iran. After the Iran war began, he even bragged about how he goaded Trump into war.

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Others in the security state were far more cautious. Defense Secretary Robert Gates warned that war with Iran should be an "absolute last resort." Admiral Mike Mullen, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called for a diplomatic solution. His successor, General Martin Dempsey, likewise warned against military action, arguing that he did not want the United States to become "complicit" in an Israeli strike that could trigger a wider regional conflict.

But the possibility of attacking Iran remained under consideration across administrations. In the final weeks of the Biden presidency, national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly presented the president with options for striking Iran’s nuclear facilities should Tehran move rapidly toward a weapon. Some officials argued that Iran’s weakened air defenses and regional allies had created an unusually favorable opportunity, although Biden neither authorized a strike nor made a final decision.



For more than two decades, Americans were repeatedly warned that Iran was approaching the point of acquiring a nuclear weapon. Yet that moment never seemed to come. An article in the MIT Center for International Studies argued:

“Those who see Iranian nuclear weapons as a big threat are likely to interpret any evidence as more dire than it is. They tend to exaggerate the advances made by Iran in its pursuit of the bomb, because they want to build a coalition to stop or delay Iran as soon as possible.”

But despite the alarmist claims of Iran’s intentions, a June 2025 report states, "According to official U.S. assessments, Iran halted its nuclear weapons program in late 2003 and has not resumed it.” The report also says, “Neither the U.S. government nor the IAEA have publicly described any evidence that Iran is conducting covert fissile material production nuclear activities.”

Despite congressional reports, intelligence assessments, and repeated warnings from senior military leaders about the risks of war, Trump did something that no previous administration was willing to do: he pulled the trigger and attacked Iran.

Economist Jeffrey Sachs has argued that Benjamin Netanyahu convinced Trump that killing the Ayatollah would spark a popular uprising against Iran's government, making regime change swift and relatively easy. From this view, Trump would emerge with a quick victory and be a global hero for taking down Iran. It’s easy to see how this would have appealed to Trump’s ego. If Sachs’ account is true, it was remarkably naive of Trump to buy into it.

Thirty-eight billion dollars later, the war has gone poorly for the United States and its allies. But perhaps the most revealing lesson is not simply that the war failed. It is what the internal debate revealed about the mindset of U.S. leaders toward war. Even many of those who opposed it did not do so because they believed peace was the better option or that the war would be morally wrong. Their objections were largely strategic: the war would drain resources from other wars, overextend the U.S. military, divert attention from other enemies, strengthen America’s adversaries, or simply fail to achieve its objectives.

And as for the PNAC, it is valuable because it lets us see American foreign policy without its public relations department sterilizing the narratives. Gone from the writings are the speeches about democracy and freedom. What remains is the blueprint of a superpower planning how to remake the world to preserve its own dominance.

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