It's always fascinating how often we hear about Russia's human rights violations while hearing little about Ukraine's—after all, both countries have been criticized for human rights abuses. We were blasted with coverage of the evils of Saddam Hussein but nary a word about Saudi Arabia and its atrocious human rights record. Though the tide is turning a little bit lately, for most of the Gaza War, the plight of the Palestinians was severely under-reported. The list goes on, including the lack of coverage of the severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the long-standing problems in the Philippines.

In Trump’s first term, he hired Rex Tillerson as his Secretary of State. The problem was that Tillerson was an oil guy and had no diplomatic experience. Brian Hook, a longtime Washington insider, gave Tillerson a crash course in foreign policy in a memo. Hook, who had previously served in the George W. Bush administration, had no idea at the time that his memo would also become a "Foreign Policy for Dummies" guide for the public.

What Hook makes clear is that the US plays up the human rights violations of its enemies while trying to minimize the violations of its allies.

In the memo, he writes about how the US protects its allies from scrutiny:

“In the case of US allies such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines, the Administration is fully justified in emphasizing good relations… It is not as though human rights practices will be improved if anti-American radicals take power in those countries… the US is right to bolster allies rather than badger or abandon them.”

Then he writes about how adversaries are discussed:

“We should consider human rights as an important issue in regard to US relations with China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran… pressing those regimes on human rights is one way to impose costs, apply counter-pressure, and regain the initiative from them strategically.”

The policy is clear: Ignore the crimes of U.S. allies—even under the worst circumstances—but amplify every human right and war violation committed by its enemies.

This phenomenon has been well noted. Noam Chomsky and Edward Herman wrote about this in their seminal work, Manufacturing Consent. They describe it as “worthy victims vs. unworthy victims.”

Worthy victims, they wrote, are those whose suffering serves the interests of the West. They are typically individuals harmed by the West's enemies and are held out as symbols of the enemy’s viciousness and cruelty. Their stories receive sympathy from politicians and media, not out of genuine humanitarian concern, but because they serve propaganda purposes. They help justify wars, sanctions, and regime change operations by garnering public support. An example would be the Kurds and Shia during the Iraqi War. They were readily acknowledged because their suffering helped build the U.S. case against Saddam Hussein.

Unworthy victims, by contrast, are a nuisance to Western powers and their allies. Since their suffering serves no political value and is only a liability, they are rarely discussed in the mass media in any serious way. The people of Gaza and Lebanon are clearly treated as unworthy victims.

Ukraine demonstrates that being unworthy or worthy can suddenly change. Before Russia's 2022 invasion, Western media frequently portrayed Ukraine as corrupt, undemocratic, and plagued by oligarchs and neo-Nazi elements within parts of its government and military. After the invasion, Ukraine was transformed into the quintessential "worthy victim," and its suffering became the focus of intense media attention. The point is not that Ukraine should not have received that attention, but that the sudden shift illustrates how these terms are manufactured to fit a narrative.

As strange as it sounds, it’s also possible to be a worthy and unworthy victim at the same time. While the Kurds were treated as worthy in Iraq, they were treated as unworthy victims in Turkey, where U.S. interests aligned with Ankara’s suppression of them. The Shia were worthy victims when they suffered under Saddam Hussein. But domestically, fear of Sharia law has also been used to gain support for wars in the Middle East.

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The crisis in Yemen is one of the most powerful examples of unworthy victims. Despite becoming one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of the 21st century, Yemen remained largely invisible. The war has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths—many from indirect causes such as famine and disease—and has devastated the country’s health care system. Millions have been displaced, and an estimated 17 million people face severe food insecurity. The reason for this silence is that Saudi Arabia, an ally of the US, has been a main player in this war. The reason for this silence is that Saudi Arabia, an ally of the US, has been a main player in this war. Not only is Saudi Arabia an ally, but also one of the worst violators of human rights in the world. It's no surprise that Washington tries to keep this crisis under wraps.

This type of narrative control extends beyond victims to political actors. Syria provides a striking example. Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani and once the leader of an al-Qaeda affiliate, was embraced by the West as Syria's new leader. While al-Qaeda became the primary enemy after 9/11, much seemed to be forgiven as al-Sharaa took power, morphing into someone who speaks the language the West wants to hear. He claims to have learned from his past and become more moderate. The New York Times described him as "patriotic" and "nationalistic," while Reuters wrote of his "meteoric political rise" and political "transformation."

Despite these claims of moderation, the transformation remains highly questionable. Journalist Aaron Maté has pointed out that al-Sharaa has never apologized for atrocities committed by forces under his command. But the point is not whether al-Sharaa has genuinely changed. It is how rapidly political narratives can change when strategic interests change.

It’s twisted-up policy, and hard to make sense of, but what’s necessary is to look at political alignments rather than words. It is also important to recognize that the status of another country or leader can change in a heartbeat if political needs shift or if foreign leaders fail to align with US interests. As Lord Palmerston said about the British Empire, “We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow.”





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