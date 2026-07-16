Daily Duopoly

Daily Duopoly

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
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Thanks for showing us how this has been written as policy, and not just what we see every day if we're paying attention. Pretty creepy. Thanks, Michael.

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