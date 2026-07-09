A report by an independent UN Commission of Inquiry was recently released that concluded that Israeli security forces deliberately targeted and killed Palestinian children. That children have been killed in Gaza is not new to the public, but the circumstances and extent of it have now been revealed. The report contains some of the most serious allegations in the Gaza war so far. The details are nothing short of devastating.

The Commission alleges far more than the killing of children. It describes a humanitarian catastrophe in which children have suffered death, severe physical and psychological trauma, starvation, repeated displacement, torture while in detention, sexual violence, and the collapse of education and healthcare. The report further concludes that attacks on maternity and neonatal facilities, combined with the blockade and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, have devastated Gaza's youngest generation and threaten its long-term future. The report offers some grim numbers: 20,179 children dead, 44,143 injured. Children are 30% of the death toll.

The report states that this is not a case of unfortunate civilian casualties:

“The evidence shows that Palestinian children have been deliberately targeted and killed by the Israeli security forces,” said Srinivasan Muralidhar, Chair of the Commission. “Even after the October 2025 ceasefire, children continue to be killed and seriously injured, with continued disregard by Israel for the ceasefire and for the protection owed to Palestinian children under international law.”

The report also notes the use of “large-yield bombs calibrated for maximum casualties” and that these attacks would wipe out “entire families across two or three or even four generations.” Also damning was that Israel was fully aware “that children would be present and that children, with their small fragile bodies, have a higher chance of death and serious injury in such attacks.”

This depravity should evoke public outrage. Yet these allegations have barely entered the public conversation—because they have received little media coverage. It hasn’t been a total news blackout. CNN, Reuters, and some others covered the story, but it was nowhere near the level it should have been. This is an urgent story that requires further investigation and should be presented to the public as a humanitarian crisis. One-off stories, like a Reuters wire report, are not the same as a week of front-page coverage, prime-time discussion, editorials, and follow-up reporting. They have very different effects on public awareness.

Even in a time period when support for Israel has waned considerably, coverage continues to minimize or ignore atrocities. Though CNN technically covered the story, they left out many of the most gruesome discoveries, such as the use of starvation, sexual abuse, and torture on these captured children. The article did, however, include a denial from Israel’s foreign minister, Danny Danon, who called the report “a propaganda piece as outrageous as its previous ones.” He also turned the focus off of Israel, saying:

“Instead of addressing Hamas’ crimes, the October 7 massacre, the hostages, and Hamas’ cynical use of children and civilians as human shields, the commission has once again chosen to place Israel in the dock.”

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The Reuters article provides a clearer picture of the Commission’s findings, but it is still only one article in an age when people are flooded with news. Though Reuters' reporting was considerably more comprehensive than CNN's, it lacks the constant repetition that a news story needs to affect public opinion—and that’s where the problem lies. By failing to use the power of the bullhorn they possess, corporate media are arguably complicit.

This is far from the first time during the Gaza war that the US corporate media has been protective of Israel. This pattern appears in different ways. For example, when the International Criminal Court sought arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, much of the American discussion focused on the legitimacy of the ICC itself, the political implications of the decision, or the reaction from U.S. officials. Far less attention was devoted to examining the underlying allegations that led the Court to seek the warrants in the first place.

That findings like this can be shrunk down to a blip in the news cycle tells us the tragedy of our media: that the criteria for reporting news is not the urgency or gravity of the story but how it fits into the agenda of political and business elites. There is little question the report would have caused unwelcome public fury, so like many articles before it, it was downplayed. But for now, we must focus our thoughts on the biggest tragedy: The suffering of the people of Gaza.

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