Daily Duopoly

Daily Duopoly

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2d

"That findings like this can be shrunk down to a blip in the news cycle tells us the tragedy of our media: that the criteria for reporting news is not the urgency or gravity of the story but how it fits into the agenda of political and business elites."

That's for sure, Michael. It amazes me how little some people know about what Israel is actually doing.

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Elizabeth Block's avatar
Elizabeth Block
1d

I read about a Palestinian child who, hearing that an old man had died, assumed he had been killed by the Israelis. He had no idea that there was such a thing as a natural death.

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