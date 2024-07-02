Daily Duopoly

Daily Duopoly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DLehman's avatar
DLehman
Jul 2, 2024

Thanks Michael for picking apart this case and shedding light on this dangerous precedent. What kind of democracy can one expect from a state where the justice and media establishments are not independent but rather co-opted? Just because people can vote??

Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Feldman and others
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Jul 2, 2024

Thanks for articulating this so well, Michael.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Feldman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture