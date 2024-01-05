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My curiosity of how information was reported started when I was in high school. I had two questions that were burning me up because I couldn’t understand them. The stories we were told just didn’t ads up.

The first one was “why did the British invade the US in 1812”. The answer I always received was “because they were still mad over the revolution we fought against them”.

That didn’t make sense. Wars are expensive in terms of money and lives and often become unpopular with the public after time. Besides, England was an empire. They must have had bigger fish to fry.

It took many years and much research, but I eventually found the answer: it was because the US had attacked British provinces in Canada. Now that made sense as a reason to attack.

The other question was why Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. “Because they wanted more land” was the frequent answer. “It was a decapitation attack” was another response. That didn’t explain anything to me. It didn’t explain why they would attack a much mightier country. Could they actually believe they would win?

I eventually found out that were desperate An oil embargo had cut off their supply. They were trying to take over islands nearby and wanted to disable Pearl Harbor so they could attack.

I have learned since then to question more and more. I question just about every narrative these days and search for better answers. I write about the atrocities of wars and foreign policy, critique the mainstream media, criticize hypocrisy, rage about censorship and address the overexaggerated beliefs about AI.

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