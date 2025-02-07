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How to Think About the "Does Israel Have a Right to Exist" Question
The "Right to Exist" Is Often Used as a Way to Gain Public Compliance
Jul 2
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Michael Feldman
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June 2026
Keir Starmer's legacy Will be His Assault on Free Speech
How the Former UK Prime Minister Turned Anti-Terrorism Laws Against Dissent
Jun 25
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Michael Feldman
23
10
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February 2025
The Ukraine War Suddenly Falling Out of the News Tells Us the Narrative Was Never Real
If there is one thing we know, it’s that US policy can shift on a dime.
Feb 7, 2025
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Michael Feldman
206
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January 2025
How Will the Legacy of Joe Biden Match up Against George W. Bush's Legacy?
“God told me to strike Iraq, so I did” -George W Bush “I will never abandon Israel, no matter what they do” -Joe Biden, discussing redlines for the…
Jan 16, 2025
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Michael Feldman
36
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Zuckerberg Punches Back at the Censorship Complex
Free societies debate, authoritarian societies censor
Jan 9, 2025
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Michael Feldman
68
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December 2024
Year End Edition: How to Lose an Election in Ten Easy Steps and Other Thoughts From a Crazy 2024
2024 was a year of war, depravity, denial, and bizarre events
Dec 28, 2024
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Michael Feldman
51
29
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The Syrian War Shows There is a Fine Line Between US Enemy and Ally
Al Qaeda was our ally, then our enemy, and now our ally again
Dec 18, 2024
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Michael Feldman
68
36
19
The Realignment of the Two-Party System and the End of Left vs. Right
The 2024 election showed a continuing trend of realignment
Dec 10, 2024
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Michael Feldman
81
30
25
The Thirty-Year Timeline of Provocation that Caused the Ukrainian War and Why it Needs to End
If we could have relations with Khrushchev and Stalin, we could have relations with Putin. The West simply doesn't want to end the war
Dec 2, 2024
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Michael Feldman
96
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November 2024
The Folly and Insanity of War Escalation by a Lame Duck President
A foolish move by a deadly administration will have lasting effects
Nov 24, 2024
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Michael Feldman
108
40
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The Ten Commandments of War Propaganda
The US media's cookie-cutter model for all post-1945 wars
Nov 18, 2024
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Michael Feldman
95
22
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Election 2024 Shows How Much Americans Hate Career Politicians
Several years ago, I found myself in a conversation with a French citizen who was visiting the US.
Nov 9, 2024
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Michael Feldman
54
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© 2026 Michael Feldman
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